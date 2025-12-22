Fourth Quarter Success Fuels Patriots' Week 16 Win

The New England Patriots have officially clinched a playoff berth.

The recent 35-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills really woke the Patriots up, with New England quickly bouncing back with a four-point win over the Baltimore Ravens. "MVP" chants were even ringing out in the Patriots' favor on the road thanks to the 28-24 showing.

Going into the matchup, New England knew there was going to be a sort of uphill battle. The Ravens had the third-ranked rushing attack in the league and Baltimore's running back Derrick Henry had just gotten off his fifth 100-yard game this year.

The Patriots' defense put up a valiant effort — posting 64 tackles, one sack and four tackles for loss on the road at M&T Bank Stadium.

Stefon Diggs, Drake Maye Shine In Latest Patriots' Victory

Ultimately, the Pats put up 453 total yards, averaging 6.4 per play. Additionally, a late-game fumble with 1:48 seconds left to go all from Baltimore but sealed the deal for the Patriots.

Injuries plagued the Pats throughout Week 16. Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson was ruled out with a head injury following a play in the second quarter, and Joshua Farmer had also been ruled out (hamstring). Thayer Munford Jr. (knee), Charles Woods (ankle) and Khyiris Tonga (foot) were also all listed as questionable as noted on the broadcast.

With some absences on the defensive side of the ball, Henry finished the night with two touchdowns and 128 yards across 18 carries for Baltimore.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) and linebacker Trenton Simpson (32) during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs had another showcase game. The WR finished play against the Ravens with 138 receiving yards across nine receptions.

As previously reported, this also means he hit 70 receptions this year, earning him an extra $500,000. Teammate Mack Hollins was the next leading receiver for the Pats, catching for 63 yards across six catches.

4th & 2 STEFON DIGGS.



📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/0GsSkyB9BX — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 22, 2025

The Patriots next turn their attention to facing off against the New York Jets (3-12) at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 28. A win for New England will be critical for quarterback Drake Maye, as the latest win over the Ravens has only added further fuel to potential MVP nods.

Maye finished Week 16 by throwing for 31 completions on 44 attempts, for 380 yards and two touchdowns.

New England posted 10 points in the second quarter, securing their win thanks to an additional 15 put up in the fourth.

In the midst of this latest win, the New England Patriots (now 12-3) have now reached 12 wins in a season for the 14th time in team history, and have clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2021.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!