Drake Maye Among Five Patriots to Watch vs. Ravens

With their Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens set to kick off at M&T Bank Stadium, the New England Patriots are hoping to continue their winning ways heading into the season’s home stretch.

The Patriots (11-3) enter this matchup on the heels of a 35-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Conversely, the Ravens (7-7) are fresh off a 24-0 shutout of the Cincinnati Bengals.

While a loss for Baltimore would put an end to their own postseason hopes, a victory for the Pats over the Ravens this week will give the Patriots their 12th win of the season and their 14th 12-win season in team history. It would also guarantee their spot in the postseason for the first time since 2021.

Though many of New England’s notables are expected to garner some attention during this pivotal matchup, here are five players that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats make their return to the field against the Ravens.

Drake Maye

For Maye, the bitter taste of the Pats’ 35-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium in Week 15 will not be easy to eradicate. In fact, some may say that the third overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft is facing his first test against the backdrop of adversity in this Week 16 showdown with the Ravens. Maye will need to lead his team back from a disappointing loss to their bitter divisional rival in hopes of earning a victory over one of the NFL’s most-proficient teams in the second half of the season.

Through the Pats' first 14 games, the 23-year-old has completed 70.9 percent of his passes for 3,567 yards with 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Unfortunately, Maye and his teammates most recently watched a 21-0 first-half lead erode due to the onslaught of five consecutive scoring drives by the Bills.

In addition to a notably deficient effort from New England’s defense, the typically cool-and-collected quarterback struggled with his accuracy and decision-making. Ultimately, Maye completed 14-of-23 passes for 155 yards, two rushing touchdowns and one interception — struggling against Buffalo’s use of two-high safeties and disguising coverage. If Baltimore follows the Bills’ pseudo-blueprint for keeping Maye in check, it could be a long night for the Pats in the Charm City.

Hunter Henry

While Henry remains among Maye’s most reliable and productive targets, his place on this week’s “watch” list may be as much about the defensive player he is likely to draw in coverage. Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, a two-time All-Pro, is tied for eighth among safeties in total pressures (10) and second in run stops (17). Known for his versatility, the 24-year-old is capable of covering either slot receivers or tight ends in both man and zone coverages. He is also adept at aligning at deep safety. Accordingly, he is expected to match with either Henry or fellow tight end Austin Hooper in Week 16.

Conversely, Henry is at his best when attacking the intermediate areas of the field. While widely praised for his versatility, the veteran tight end is most productive when playing the traditional “Y” role, accentuating his route-running skills, as well as his ability to box out. He has also proven himself to be a strong blocker and reliable pass catcher. Should he find success against the softer part of the Ravens’ defense by getting the better of Hamilton, Henry may once again be in line for a big night in Week 16.

Nov 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

TreVeyon Henderson

As one of New England’s few bright spots in their Week 15 loss to the Bills, “Big Play TreVeyon” Henderson will draw the watchful eyes of Baltimore’s defense in Week 16. Henderson rushed 14 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns while catching two of three targets for 13 yards in last week’s loss to Buffalo.

The Ravens' run defense ranks around the middle of the pack at 15th in the NFL, allowing an average of 111.1 yards per game on the ground and 13 touchdowns. Henderson has the chance to use his speed to have notable success against the Ravens, having broken out for 150 or more scrimmage yards twice in his last five outings. He has exceeded 80 scrimmage yards in six consecutive games. The Patriots' rookie back will need to use his speed and big-play ability to find success against Baltimore’s defense in Week 16.

Jack Gibbens

Despite the impending absence of defensive team captain Robert Spillane from the New England Patriots' Week 16 showdown with the Ravens, head coach Mike Vrabel remains confident that his team will remain strong in the capable hands of linebacker Jack Gibbens.

While Spillane — who was recently ruled out for this primetime matchup at M&T Bank Stadium with an ankle injury — has taken command of the Pats’ defensive on-field signal-calling throughout the season, Gibbens has become Vrabel’s choice to accept the responsibilities while the former remains sidelined.

Much like Spillane, Vrabel continues to be impressed by Gibbens’ level of athleticism, along with his ability to lead by example with tenacity, high football IQ and a non-stop work ethic. This season, Gibbens has compiled 61 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, two quarterback hits and two passes-defensed. Not only will he need to lead by example, but Gibbens must put forth one of his most productive games from a statistical standpoint.

Nov 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Marcus Jones

Jones has been one of the Patriots’ most dynamic three-phase weapons this season. Through 14 games, the Pats captain has returned 21 punts for 363 yards and two touchdowns — solidifying his status as the NFL’s most dangerous punt returner.

In addition to being an elite-level punt returner, Jones is also New England’s primary slot cornerback. The former Houston Cougar has aligned on 78% of New England’s snaps on defense. This season, he has compiled 60 total tackles, 11 pass deflections and three interceptions.

In addition to facing the tall task of defending Ravens’ top receiver Zay Flowers, Jones is entering this game while dealing with a knee injury. Though he is expected to play, Jones may be, at least, slightly hampered. Flowers is an explosive playmaker, capable of matching Jones’ speed in the slot and off the line of scrimmage.​ In that regard, Jones’ match against Flowers may be one of the most intriguing matchups during this Week 16 contest.

