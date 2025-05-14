Patriots' Intriguing UDFA Named Unexpected Player to Watch
The New England Patriots certainly had a strong NFL Draft, with most agreeing that the Patriots basically knocked it out of the park last month.
However, the Patriots have also added some very intriguing undrafted free agents that have a chance to make the 53-man roster next season.
While wide receiver Efton Chism II has drawn most of the attention, garnering comparisons to Cooper Kupp, Ben Cooper of Pro Football Focus has identified another undrafted player that we should be watching in New England heading into organized team activities: tight end CJ Dippre.
"The Patriots signed a host of talented undrafted free agents, including Dippre, wide receiver Efton Chism III and edge defender Elijah Ponder," Cooper wrote. "But Dippre stands out from his peers due to New England’s older tight end room and his blocking ability. His 64.8 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024 ranked 24th among Power Four tight ends, and he played an impressive 989 run-blocking snaps across his four college seasons."
Dippre definitely wasn't much of a pass-catcher throughout his collegiate career, which began at Maryland in 2021 before he transferred to Alabama after 2022. He is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he logged just 21 receptions for 256 yards, and across four seasons on the NCAA level, Dippre totaled 65 grabs for 782 yards and three touchdowns.
However, the Pats definitely had issues with blocking last season, so perhaps Dippre could make the 53-man roster for the simple fact that he can be utilized in that capacity.
Still, the Patriots already have a couple of tight ends in Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper, and Jaheim Bell will probably make the team, as well. Unless New England decides to carry four tight ends, which doesn't seem too likely, it's hard to envision Dippre making the cut.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!