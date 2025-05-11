Patriots' Mike Vrabel Gets Brutally Honest on NFL Draft Grades
The New England Patriots' NFL Draft class has been widely lauded, as the Patriots filled some very clear needs while also picking up some incredibly talented players in the process.
As a result, New England has tended to fair pretty well in draft grades, and head coach Mike Vrabel provided his thoughts on the whole "grading" process at rookie minicamp.
Hint: he doesn't think much of it.
“I think that the draft grades and all that, who really knows?" Vrabel told reporters. "That stuff is, like we always say, it’s interesting, but I don’t think that’s very important."
But how does Vrabel himself feel about the rookies? He opened up on that subject, as well.
"I think it’s a great group that seems responsible, that all handle the communication about getting here and the hotel," Vrabel said. "There haven’t been any issues – and not that we expect any – I’m just saying that these guys are off to a good start just as far as the professionalism that we expect. We’ll coach them up from what we see on the field.”
Of course, the Pats' top draft choice was LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, whom New England selected with the fourth overall pick last month. But it didn't just stop at Campbell.
The Patriots also added a couple of major offensive weapons in running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Kyle Williams while also acquiring some high-ceiling defensive pieces.
New England has gone 4-13 in each of the past two seasons, so the Pats definitely needed to have a strong draft this year in order to infuse some young talent into the roster.
The Patriots had probably the worst roster in football last season, but they have made significant strides in improving things on both sides of the ball the past couple of months.
