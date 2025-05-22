Patriots Veteran LB Could Be in Serious Trouble
The New England Patriots have spent a whole lot of time addressing their defense this offseason, spending a good chunk of their cap room on that side of the ball.
The Patriots' offense was definitely the far bigger problem in 2024, but New England's defense absolutely showed some frightening signs of slippage, as well.
The Pats added some big names in free agency, signing pieces like Harold Landry, Milton Williams and Carlton Davis, but they may also have some ancillary players on the roster that could ultimately make an impact on the Patriots' roster decisions.
Graham Wilker of Musket Fire specifically names linebacker Monty Rice — whom Mike Vrabel coached with the Tennessee Titans — as someone who could crash the party, and if that happens, veteran Jahlani Tavai could be the odd man out.
"If Rice has a strong offseason, the team may be willing to part ways with Tavai's more expensive contract and offer Rice the backup role," Wilker wrote. "With his college play, he won over Vrabel once, and now he has the chance to do so again."
New England actually signed Rice last November. He played in three games with the Pats in 2024, logging one tackle. However, Rice actually did get some legitimate playing time in Tennessee, most notably in 2022 when he registered 66 tackles in 13 games.
Rice also fits Vrabel's criteria of lighter, faster linebackers, which is why the 255-pound Tavai could eventually find himself on the chopping block.
Tavai posted 115 tackles, a sack and five passes defended last season, and while those numbers may look solid on paper, he managed just a 54.7 overall grade at Pro Football Focus and a 42.7 coverage grade, the latter of which is the very reason why Vrabel doesn't like heavier linebackers.
We'll see if Rice ends up supplanting Tavai's role.
