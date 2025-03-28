Patriots LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Leaving New England
ESPN NFL Nation reporter Mike Reiss reported on Friday that the New England Patriots are now without last season’s starting mike linebacker, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
From a national powerhouse prep program in DeMatha Catholic in Maryland, Bentley played excellent football at Purdue before the Patriots picked him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
Bentley's rookie season was cut short due to an injury, but he played relatively unscathed over the following five seasons (2019-2023). Over the seven seasons he spent in New England, the mike linebacker recorded 508 total tackles, 10-and-a-half sacks, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, a pair of interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and 23 run stuffs.
The stout 6-foot-2, 250-pound thumper tore his pectoral muscle early last season, missing all but two games.
Through the New England Patriots' spending spree in free agency, shopping mostly on the defensive side of the ball, one of the most notable pickups was former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane.
Upon his signing, it was assumed by most that the Spillane and another free agency splash in Harold Landry would flank Bentley who continue to operate at mike linebacker. However, Spillane was a highly productive mike 'backer last year in Las Vegas, recording 158 total tackles, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, and 12-and-a-half run stuffs.
In comparison, Bentley's highest total tackles came in 2022 when he recorded 125 combined takedowns.
It might be safe to assume the newcomer will replace Bentley in the middle of the Patriots front-seven alongside additional newcomers in Landry, Milton Williams, and Khyiris Tonga.
Look for the Patriots to potentially select a linebacker on Day Two or Day Three of the upcoming NFL Draft to fill a need defensively.
