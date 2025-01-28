Patriots QB Could Be Trade Option for Raiders
The New England Patriots have a decision to make during the upcoming NFL offseason. Joe Milton III could either be kept as their backup quarterback or they could consider trading him for draft capital.
Milton played one game during the 2024 NFL season. In the season finale, the Patriots' rookie signal caller came through with a very impressive performance.
Against the Buffalo Bills, Milton completed 22 of his 29 pass attempts for 241 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. He also picked up 16 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Those numbers have made him an interesting sleeper option for quarterback-needy teams around the league.
Which teams could have interest in acquiring him? There are a few that stand out.
Andrew Buller-Russ of Sportsnaut recently suggested that the Las Vegas Raiders could make sense as a trade partner for New England.
"The Las Vegas Raiders, picking sixth, are in an even tougher spot as they search for a quarterback this offseason," Buller-Russ wrote. "There are only two quarterbacks projected to be selected in the first round. This means the Raiders will likely have to sign yet another veteran, as they did last year with Gardner Minshew, yet if it were us, we’d be calling about the availability of Milton."
At just 24 years old, Milton is just getting his start at the NFL level. Playing one elite game is not necessarily proof of full potential, but it does force teams to wonder whether or not he's capable of being a starter.
If the Patriots do decide to move him, what could they get in return? More than likely, a fourth or fifth round pick would be the price tag on Milton. New England would prefer a third round pick, but that would be a tough sell.
Only time will tell if the Patriots keep or trade Milton. They could go either direction and end up being just fine.
Drake Maye is the clear-cut long-term franchise quarterback for New England. They could easily find a quality backup in free agency, perhaps a veteran like Joe Flacco.
Expect to hear the Patriots mentioned in a lot of rumors as the offseason gets underway. Milton will be an interesting name to keep an eye on.
