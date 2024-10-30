Patriots, Chiefs Urged to Make Second Trade
With the NFL trade deadline just under a week away, the New England Patriots' front office will be very busy. There are quite a few players who will draw trade interest around the league and they will have to decide whether or not to move those players.
One piece that is expected to draw a lot of interest is veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones.
At 31 years old, Jones is a legitimate starting cornerback and has proven himself capable of being a playmaker throughout his career. Quite a few teams could use help in their defensive secondary.
With that in mind, one familiar team has come up as a potential trade destination for Jones.
Frank Schwab of Yahoo! Sports has suggested that the Kansas City Chiefs could make a second trade with the Patriots. Obviously, they acquired pass-rusher Josh Uche on Monday.
"The veteran cornerback is in the last year of his deal, and it's not like the Patriots should be holding onto older players. The Chiefs are thin at cornerback, one of the few thin spots on their defense. It would have made sense for the Chiefs and Patriots to figure out a way to include Jones in the trade when Josh Uche was swapped to Kansas City. Even still, it would make sense for both sides," Schwab wrote.
During the 2024 NFL season so far, Jones has played in eight games. He has racked up 28 total tackles to go along with a forced fumble and three defended passes. Throughout his career, he has 11 interceptions and 54 defended passes.
Granted, Jones is not a superstar. He's also not going to cost what a superstar would cost in a trade.
Looking at the Chiefs, they could absolutely use some cornerback help. Jones would make an awful lot of sense for them. For New England, he's not a piece that appears to be a long-term fit as the Patriots try to build themselves back into a Super Bowl contender.
This could very well be a trade match made in heaven.
All of that being said, Kansas City would be far from the only team interested in Jones. Perhaps, New Engalnd can get a few teams into a bidding war and get top value for Jones on the market.
