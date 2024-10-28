Patriots Not Done Making Trades
The New England Patriots have already traded edge rusher Josh Uche to the Kansas City Chiefs, and there appears to be more deals to come.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic is reporting that it's known around the NFL that the Patriots will continue to listen to offers for other players before the Nov. 5 trade deadline.
This does not come as much of a surprise, as it has been expected for quite some time that New England will be a major seller at the deadline.
Yes, the Pats were able to put together an impressive comeback win over the New York Jets on Sunday, but they are just 2-6 and are clearly not contenders.
The Patriots seem likely to trade at least one of their wide receivers, with K.J. Osborn and Tyquan Thornton appearing to be two of the more probable candidates. Some felt that New England could move Kendrick Bourne, but it's beginning to look like he will stay.
Additionally, the Pats could move some more defensive pieces. Cornerback Jonathan Jones has long been viewed as a trade candidate, and defensive lineman Davon Godchaux recently found his name in trade speculation, as well.
The Patriots are in all-out rebuilding mode, so it wouldn't make much sense to keep around aging players, especially those on one-year deals.
New England doesn't exactly have a whole lot of appealing talent on its roster, but there is no question that contending teams will be interested in some of the players the Pats have to offer.
Osborn, for example, proved he could be a very solid auxiliary weapon during his time with the Minnesota Vikings, and Jones has been a steady presence in the Patriots' secondary.
We'll see if New England makes any more moves over the next week.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!