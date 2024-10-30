Patriots Looking to Add Talent Through Trades
The New England Patriots have widely been talked about as a potential seller ahead of the upcoming NFL trade deadline. With under a week away, it sure sounds like they might also be interested in being a buyer.
According to a report from NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Patriots are looking into the trade market for help at wide receiver, defensive tackle and offensive tackle.
That is a major surprise. It's also something that New England fans should be extremely excited to hear.
While it's not likely that the Patriots will be a huge buyer for just any talent, they'll be looking for impact players that can be long-term additions. There will be a few players that could be legitimate additions to help compete now and for the future.
Drake Maye has taken over the starting quarterback role for New England. He has given the team hope that they can have a quick rebuilding process.
Ideally, the Patriots would be a playoff contender within the next year or two.
What this report clearly shows is that the front office will do anything it can to improve their chances of doing just that. New England has the assets to pull off a big trade if they choose to do so.
One name to keep a close eye on could be Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Players like that, who will have plenty of time left to play and could be signed long-term, would make sense for the Patriots.
This makes the trade deadline much more interesting. New England could always look to trade a couple more veterans away, but they also could look to acquire talent.
Expect to hear a ton of rumors surrounding the Patriots as the trade deadline draws closer. New England is not going to be shy of pulling the trigger on a trade as long as it fits their long-term window and improves the team as a whole.
