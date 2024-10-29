Bill Belichick Roasts Jets After Loss to Patriots
Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick can't get enough of taking shots at the New York Jets.
During Belichick's appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday, McAfee noticed a bunch of footballs behind Belichick with the Patriots and Jets logos on them.
They were game balls, and following New England's Week 8 win over New York, Belichick decided to break out a bunch of them.
"The one behind me I think was our 21st straight win," Belichick said. "I had a few Jet balls up there on the shelf, so I thought this would be a good time to pull them out."
Of course, the Patriots are not nearly as dominant over the Jets as they once were. Belichick is no longer patrolling the sidelines, and Tom Brady is no longer under center.
Still, New England proved that it still has some type of magic against Gang Green, as the Pats rallied in the fourth quarter to put together a last-second win over the Jets on Sunday afternoon.
Belichick went 38-11 against the Jets during his 24-year tenure in Foxborough, including a stretch of 15 straight victories that actually ended last January.
New York beat New England in Week 3 earlier this season and seemed primed to post a rather strong campaign, but the Jets have since lost five games in a row.
Meanwhile, the Patriots snapped a six-game losing streak of their own to improve to 2-6. Funny enough, New England and New York have the same record this year.
And remember: Belichick was originally supposed to succeed Bill Parcells as the Jets' head coach in 1999 before bolting to the Patriots. He had previously been serving as New York's defensive coordinator.
There is certainly some bad blood there, and Belichick has not been shy about toying with his former club.
