Patriots WR Emerges as Top Buccaneers Trade Target
The NFL trade deadline is officially under a week away and the New England Patriots are very much on the clock when it comes to making more moves.
After pulling off a deal that sent pass-rusher Josh Uche to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Patriots are widely expected to make more moves.
A likely option would be to trade at least one of their wide receivers who clearly aren't long-term fits.
Names like Kendrick Bourne, K.J. Osborn, and even Tyquan Thornton would likely be available at the right price.
Reports have come out that New England would like to add talent at the wide receiver position, along with two other needs. However, they could still sell off pieces that they don't want to keep around past the 2024 season.
Jacob Camenker of USA Today has suggested that one Patriots wide receiver could be a top trade target for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Of course, the Buccaneers just lost Chris Godwin for the season and Mike Evans is dealing with a serious hamstring injury.
"Osborn hasn't done much with the New England Patriots this year, but the 27-year-old averaged 53 catches, 615 yards, and five touchdowns per year over his last three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. That should make him a fine, fill-in No. 2 receiver (and No. 3 target behind Evans and Otton) for the rest of the year," Camenker wrote.
Speaking of Osborn not doing much with New England this season, he has caught just seven passes for 57 yards and a touchdown. He's a prime trade candidate for the Patriots, as he simply doesn't fit with the team.
At 27 years old, Osborn could still be a very productive wide receiver elsewhere. With a team that gives him a consistent role and uses him correctly, he could easily be a trade deadline steal.
More than likely, New New England would only be asking for a late-round pick. That would be a move that Tampa Bay should strongly consider. They won't want to overpay for a receiver, but they do need some help.
There are quite a few other teams around the NFL that could use wide receiver help as well. The Patriots are in a great position to add extra draft capital, as they have three receivers they could move.
Only time will tell what ends up happening between now and the trade deadline next Tuesday. New England has some decisions to make, but trading Osborn should not be a difficult one to decide on.
