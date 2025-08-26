Patriots New LB Reveals Heartwarming Goal
Unfortunately for them, the New England Patriots had the NFL's worst pass rush in 2024.
The Patriots finished that season with a league-low 28 sacks, which included a whopping nine-in-one game against the Chicago Bears In pursuit of making that all change under new head coach Mike Vrabel, 6'3", 255-pound edge rusher and former first-round pick out of LSU K'Lavon Chaisson was signed by the Pats as an unrestricted free agent from the Las Vegas Raiders back in March of 2025.
With the Raiders, Chaisson had five sacks last year after starting the season on the practice squad.
After signing a one-year, $3 million contract with New England, he’s spent training camp steadily rising on the depth chart and often times running with the starting defense.
Although he has yet to reach his full potential in the league, Chaisson has been working hard to prove his worth this preseason and is looking forward to his future.
But more than that — he said he's hoping to become the type of defenseman who is able to deliver for the Pats' fanbase.
"It means a lot for sure, I look forward to it," Chaisson said when addressing the media. "That's kind of one of my goals is to just be somewhere stable and just be somewhere where the defense is the same and consistent to where I can go out and give the fanbase and the franchise everything I've got."
Chaisson is 26 years old as of this most recent July, and his outlook reflects the age of a player whose been around the league and knows what's important.
With the Tigers during his college years, he capped his career with 92 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. Additionally, Chaisson was the 2019 team captain and placed on the All-SEC First Team that same year.
On his career in the league so far, he's tallied 105 total tackles across 67 solo and 38 assisted — in addition to one forced fumble after being the No. 20 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Clearly, after seeing the game from several different franchises, Chaisson has learned a thing or two and likely thinks he's fully ready for his next chapter with the Patriots.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!