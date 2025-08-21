Patriots Veteran LB Adds Spark to New-Look Defense
New England Patriots linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson is already making himself quite at home in Foxborough.
Having signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Pats this offseason, the five-year veteran is eager to help bring some aggression back to the team’s defense. Known for his zealous approach to pressuring the quarterback, Chaisson has exuded both the confidence and on-field prowess to help the team’s pass rush put the opposition on its heels more often than not un the upcoming season.
In fact, Chaisson’s performance throughout training camp and the preseason has not only caught the eye of fans and media alike, it has earned him the trust and respect of his coaches — perhaps none more prominent than outside linebackers coach Mike Smith.
“The thing about KC is he’s smart. He’s a vet. He’s seen it. Loves the game of football. The way he works, the way he prepares,” Smith told reporters prior to Tuesday’s practice at Gillette Stadium. “He’s one of these guys that you talk about stuff, and he gets it pretty quick. A lot of these guys you get in free agency and get them on one-year deals, and they’ve got something to prove. I think he’s got a chip on his shoulder, and he’s got something to prove – getting a home and being somewhere is a big thing for him. He’s playing well.”
While the acquisitions of defenders such as Milton Williams and Harold Landry may have been higher profile, Chaisson has been no less impactful. He originally joined the NFL in 2020 as a first-round choice (pick 20 overall) of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Though he often struggled during his time in Duval County, the 6’3” 245-pounder still registered 73 total tackles — 11 of which went for loss — 23 quarterback hits, five sacks and two passes-defensed.
Chaisson signed with the Carolina Panthers during the 2024 offseason. However, he was released at the conclusion of training camp. The former LSU Tiger then signed with the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad. After bring promoted to the active roster on Oct. 5, Chaisson turned in the most productive season of his career, to date. Playing alongside Raiders’ alpha defender Maxx Crosby, he collected five sacks one forced fumble.
With New England, Chaisson has already helped to bolster a pass rush stable consisting of Landry, defensive end Keion White, linebackers Jack Gibbens, Robert Spillane and others. Still, his path to productivity will be refined by his ability to elevate his game, while facilitating the play of those around him.
Simply put, it all starts with finding comfort in his new surroundings and rediscovering a love for the game.
“I’m just going out and having fun and playing ball, not getting too caught up in the schematics or anything else,” Chaisson said last week during joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings. “Enjoying the game again, treating it like a child’s game — going out there, enjoying the smell of the grass and pads clacking. I think that’s been the big emphasis that’s been helping out for sure.”
With his roster spot likley secured, Chaisson is not expected to play in New England’s preseason finale against the New York Giants on Thursday at MetLife Stadium. However, make no mistake in thinking that the Pats’ veteran is not putting opposing offenses on notice.
“Just relentless — that’s the ultimate image that I want to portray, and the Patriots want to portray, really,” Chaisson told reporters at the outset of training camp. “Non-stop, four quarters; if it takes a fifth quarter, we take it there. But it’s something that I embody. Just to be able to go every chance I get, just to be able to go non-stop.”
