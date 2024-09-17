Patriots Legend Named Potential Ravens Replacement
The New England Patriots may have moved on from legendary head coach Bill Belichick, but fans are still excited about seeing him coaching again in the future.
Belichick ended up not getting another job during the offseason and will sit out the 2024 campaign. More than likely, he will end up getting a new job during the 2025 coaching cycle.
Amid the brutal start to the season for the Baltimore Ravens, some speculation has begun arising that the team could part ways with longtime head coach John Harbaugh if things don't improve.
Matt Sidney of Ebony Bird, a website covering the Ravens, has suggested that Belichick could make sense as a potential Harbaugh replacement in Baltimore.
"If Billy B came to Baltimore, it would be one of the splashier moves. This Ravens team is built to compete now and the organization might prefer a more seasoned coach than trying to establish a rapport with a new one. Keep an eye out for 'Belichick to the Ravens' rumors if Harbaugh's seat gets hotter."
It's a wild suggestion, but one that could make sense if the Ravens made the shocking decision to part ways with Harbaugh.
Of course, as is the case this early in the season, the overreactions are running rampant. Baltimore still looks to be a team that should be in serious contention by the end of the season.
Starting off 0-2 is clearly not ideal, but resorting to such wild theories of firing Harbaugh is a bit far.
That being said, Belichick could work wonders with the Ravens. Should they look to make a change like the Patriots did, the legendary head coach could be a perfect option.
Belichick is arguably the best coach to ever do it in the NFL. Baltimore would be making an all-in move by moving on from a coach like Harbaugh to bring in Belichick.
While it seems a bit extreme, nothing can be counted out entirely. If it ever comes to the Ravens and Harbaugh parting ways and Belichick is available, he'll be a serious name to watch.
