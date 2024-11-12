Patriots Legend Bill Belichick Rips Into Bears
Former New England Patriots legendary head coach Bill Belichick has been very vocal about the NFL this season. Taking a year off from coaching has given the fans a great chance to listen to his knowledge about the game and to get to know his personality better.
Belichick has made appearances on talk shows, broadcasts, and podcasts this year. After Week 10 action, Belichick spoke out about the Patriots and their opponent, the Chicago Bears.
After New England completely dismantled the Bears by a final score of 19-3, Belichick did not hold back from ripping into Chicago.
Clearly, he's not a fan of what he's seeing on the field from the Bears.
He started off by praising Patriots' rookie quarterback Drake Maye, but then went on to unleash his opinion about Chicago.
“Well, I think he’s done a good job when he’s been able to scramble and run around," Belichick started off about Maye. “Made some plays on play action where they can separate the defense because the running game, when (Rhamondre) Stevenson can get it going, draws some of the coverage and the linebackers up, and so forth."
Then, came his take about the Bears.
“But to me, the bigger thing is just where the Bears are. I mean, they can’t protect, they can’t move the ball, they can’t score any points,” Belichick said. "In Chicago, they have this all-star quarterback, these all-star receivers, the greatest skill players in the history of football. And the offensive line is a problem. They can’t run the ball, they can’t protect.”
Chicago has to be concerned for the exact reasons Belichick stated. Coming into the season, they felt that they could compete for a spot in the playoffs. So far this year, they look nothing close to being a contender.
Caleb Williams and company looked horrible against New England. If that is the product they're going to put on the field, they have zero chance of being a postseason contender.
All of that being said, the Patriots have to be feeling good about their performance. Maye also should be pumped up about the subtle praise that he received from Belichick.
Hopefully, the team will be able to build on their big win over the Bears. New England will be focused on continuing to develop and improve throughout the rest of the season.
