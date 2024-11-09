Patriots’ Cole Strange Updates Injury Timeline
The New England Patriots' offensive line has been an absolute mess this season. It's been so bad, actually, that many felt that the Patriots should keep Drake Maye seated for his rookie campaign in order to protect him.
New England was apparently seeking offensive line help ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but was unable to secure any deals.
The good news is that a major reinforcement may be on the way.
Pats offensive guard Cole Strange, who has been sidelined since last year with a torn patellar tendon, seems to making major progress and may be back on the field soon.
“I feel like we’re kind of in the final stretch of the rehab process when it comes to what I’ve been doing,” Strange said, via Christopher Price of The Boston Globe. “I’ve been walking since, like … I think like April or March. Then there was running, sprinting, I’ve been cutting, plyometrics, jumping, and squatting. So I’ve been doing everything."
The Patriots selected Strange in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He started all 17 games of his first season and then made 10 starts last year before going down with the injury.
“And then recently, I’ve started the last phase of rehab before I get back to practice," added Strange. "That’s football-specific drills — offensive line drills, footwork. Just taking reps and doing more every day. I want to be out there more than anyone else wants me out there. I don’t know when it’s going to be, but it will be soon.”
That is certainly music to New England's ears.
The Pats need assistance up and down the roster, but their offensive line is unquestionably one of their biggest issues.
Strange may not be a Pro Bowler, but he should provide the Patriots with a significant lift.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!