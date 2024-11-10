Patriots Urged to Target Dynamic Pass Rusher
The New England Patriots are going to be focused on development and improvement throughout the rest of the 2024 NFL season. Unfortunately, they are not going to be a playoff team.
Coming into the season, very few had any kind of hope that they would be a playoff team. They simply aren't good enough at this point in time to win at that level.
Despite that fact, the future is bright with rookie quarterback Drake Maye leading the way.
Looking ahead, the Patriots will have a few areas that they need to make major improvements in. Among them are wide receiver and pass rushing.
With that in mind, New England could look to make a big move or two in the offseason. There are quite a few free agents that would help them fix both of those areas of need.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report has listed the Patriots as a top potential landing spot for one intriguing edge rusher. He thinks that they would be a good destination for New York Giants impending free agent Azeez Ojulari alongside the Washington Commanders.
"The Patriots are rebuilding and traded both Josh Uche and Matthew Judon this season," Knox wrote. "The Commanders are looking to become perennial contenders and could use another marquee player on defense. The Patriots lead the NFL in projected 2025 cap space, while Washington is projected to have $104.3 million available."
Ojulari would be a perfect target for New England. He would be a long-term addition and would help get after opposing quarterbacks.
At just 24-years-old, Ojulari has already shown off star potential. So far this season, he has played in nine games. Over that stretch, he has racked up 26 tackles to go along with six sacks and a fumble recovery.
Those numbers showcase the potential that Ojulari has and his ability to make an impact. If he does reach free agency, the Patriots should have a strong interest in adding him.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what moves New England makes during the offseason. Ojulari may not end up being a player of interest, but he sure would make sense.
