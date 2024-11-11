Patriots Linked to Dynamic Ohio State Star
The New England Patriots will likely be looking to add more playmaking during the NFL offseason this year. Adding more firepower around rookie quarterback Drake Maye would be a very wise decision.
It's clear that the Patriots need to add more weapons at wide receiver for Maye. However, they could also look to add a running back as well.
Rhamondre Stevenson has had some issues with fumbling so far this season and he hasn't had the most impressive season in 2024. He has carried the football 134 times for 512 yards and six touchdowns, which averages out to 3.8 yards per carry.
Bringing in a more dynamic running back to create a thunder and lightning kind of duo might be a route they choose to take.
Pro Football Network has connected New England to a dynamic running back and big play threat. In a recent mock draft, they have the Patriots taking Ohio State Buckeyes star running back TreVeyon Henderson in the third round.
“If Rhamondre Stevenson doesn’t rebound, TreVeyon Henderson can be New England’s next dynamic three-down presence in the backfield.”
Henderson has put together a good season with Ohio State so far this year. He has not had a huge role due to splitting reps with Quinshon Judkins, but he has performed admirably.
During the 2024 college football season so far, Henderson has racked up 588 yards and five touchdowns on 78 carries, which is an impressive average of 7.5 yards per carry. He has also caught 12 passes for 86 yards.
Every single time Henderson touches the football, he's a threat to go the distance. Those are the kinds of playmakers that New England needs to be targeting.
Taking as much pressure off of Maye as possible should be a major priority for the Patriots. Henderson is the kind of piece that can force an opposing defense to focus on slowing him down, thus opening up the passing game.
All of that being said, there is a long time between now and the 2025 NFL Draft. However, if Henderson is on the clock in the third round, New England could have interest in bringing him onboard.
