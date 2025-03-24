Patriots Linked to Blockbuster Trade Proposal With Panthers
The New England Patriots have spent a lot of money this offseason, but they still haven't really rectified their most significant needs.
The Patriots' two most glaring holes heading into free agency were at wide receiver and along their offensive line, and all they've done is sign Mack Hollins and Morgan Moses. That isn't nearly enough, and New England has to know that.
The Pats may now have to rely on the NFL Draft to find answers, and Michael DeVito of Musket Fire thinks that a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers may solve their problems.
DeVito proposes that New England send the No. 4 overall pick to the Panthers in exchange for the eight pick and selection Nos. 57 and 74, which would be quite the haul for the Pats.
He then has the Patriots selecting Travis Hunter with the eighth overall pick, which doesn't seem all that realistic. The chances of Hunter lasting that long are slim to none, but perhaps New England would be able to land wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at that spot.
DeVito also predicts the Pats to fill out their offensive line by taking Aireontae Ersery and Josh Conerly Jr. with their two second-rounders (the latter of which would come via the Panthers deal).
The Patriots may very well trade down from the fourth overall pick. They already have their quarterback in Drake Maye, so there is no need for them to worry about selecting Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. They may just want to collect as much draft capital as possible to add as many pieces as they can.
That being said, if Hunter is on the board at No. 4, it's difficult to imagine New England moving down. Heck, if Carolina could get its hands on the fourth overall selection, it would almost surely grab Hunter.
