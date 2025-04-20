Patriots Linked to Intriguing RB Trade
The New England Patriots don't have much reason to be entirely confident in their backfield, as the running back tandem of Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson was not great in 2024.
Stevenson fumbled seven times this past season, and Gibson was not the receiving threat that he had previously been during his time with the Washington Commanders.
Of course, the Patriots' shoddy offensive line may have had a whole lot to do with their shaky rushing attack, but there is also very little doubt that New England can use a boost at the halfback position.
While the Pats can always dip into what is a very talented running back pool in the NFL Draft, Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network has identified a rather intriguing potential trade target for the Patriots: Tampa Bay Buccaneers halfback Rachaad White.
"The Patriots had the sixth-fewest receiving yards from running backs and didn’t add to the position in free agency," Xie wrote. "Rhamondre Stevenson has had 71 receptions over the last two years combined after catching 69 passes in 2022 and could use a more receiving-focused complement."
White registered 613 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 4.3 yards per carry this past year. He also caught 51 passes for 393 yards and six scores.
The 26-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Arizona State, was originally selected by the Buccaneers in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
White has certainly been a bit underwhelming as a rusher, owning a lifetime average of 3.8 yards per attempt. As Xie noted, he definitely excels more as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, particularly evidenced by his 2023 campaign when he hauled in 64 receptions.
The cost to acquire White would probably not be too drastic, so New England may be able to nab him from Tampa Bay for a Day 3 pick.
