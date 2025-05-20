Patriots Linked to Top Sack Artist to Complete Banner Offseason
The New England Patriots have spent a boatload of money this offseason, with much of that cash being devoted to the defensive side of the ball.
That may seem odd, considering that the Patriots' offense was actually the bigger source of contention last season, but New England definitely needed to shore up its slipping defense, as well.
The Pats may not be done spending, either, as they still have plenty of cap room remaining and could sign another impact player.
Ryan McLaughlin of Musket Fire has pitched a very enticing potential addition for the Patriots, naming free-agent edge rusher Za'Darius Smith as a possible target. He also notes that Smith has a connection to New England's coaching staff that would make him a perfect fit.
"The other big factor is Smith’s ties to Patriots’ defensive coordinator Terrell Williams," McLaughlin wrote. "Williams was Smith’s defensive line coach last season with the Lions, and the presence of Williams in New England could make the Patriots favorites to sign Smith."
Smith was very effective while splitting time between the Cleveland Browns and Detroit in 2024, registering 35 tackles and nine sacks.
The 32-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowler, most recently earning a selection in 2022 after racking up 44 tackles and 10 sacks with the Minnesota Vikings.
Smith has posted three double-digit sack campaigns throughout his NFL career, topping out at 13.5 with the Green Bay Packers back in 2019.
New England did add multiple pass rushers in free agency, signing both Harold Landry and Milton Williams. Not only that, but the Pats selected Bradyn Swinson on Day 3 of the NFL Draft.
However, the Patriots could still use some depth along the edge, and Smith is definitely one of the top sack artists remaining on the open market.
