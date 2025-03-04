Patriots Named Trade Destination for 49ers Star
The New England Patriots may ultimately have a difficult time adding some legitimate weapons to their receiving corps this offseason.
Tee Higgins is now probably off the market after being franchise tagged by the Cincinnati Bengals, and rumor has it that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the inside track to retaining Chris Godwin.
That leaves very few appealing options on the free-agent market, meaning that the Patriots will have to explore some trades.
Deebo Samuel has already been dealt to the Washington Commanders, but could New England pursue another certain San Francisco 49ers wide receiver?
The 49ers are apparently open to dealing Brandon Aiyuk, which comes right on the heels of them handing him a massive contract extension just before the start of 2024.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports feels that the Pats could represent one of the top potential destinations for the 26-year-old.
"The Patriots have been starved for wide receiver talent for as far back as one can remember, and bolstering the position group should be a key area for them to address this offseason," Sullivan wrote. "They have the most cap space in the NFL at $127.7 million this cycle, so bringing in his contract shouldn't be too cumbersome."
Remember: the Patriots attempted to trade for Aiyuk last offseason, but the Arizona State product wanted no part of playing in New England long term, so the Pats backed out of discussions.
However, now that Aiyuk is under contract through 2028, he has lost that leverage over the Patriots, and with Drake Maye under center, New England is definitely a more attractive destination now than it was a year ago.
It should be noted that Aiyuk tore his ACL this past October, so that could make things a bit more complicated for the Pats. But it still shouldn't stop them from at least inquiring about the former first-round pick.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!