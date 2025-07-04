Patriots' FA Signing Lands Jaw-Dropping Prediction
The New England Patriots added a bunch of new faces in free agency this offseason, and while most of their acquisitions came on the defensive end, they also brought in a couple of offensive weapons.
Namely, the Patriots signed wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins to provide quarterback Drake Maye with some more stability under center. Obviously, Diggs is the better name and projects to be New England's No. 1 receiver, but Hollins could comprise a sneaky good pickup.
As a matter of fact, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton dropped an incredibly bold take on Hollins heading into 2025, predicting that he will lead the Pats' wide receivers in Fantasy Football scoring.
"You won't see any headlines touting the move for Hollins, but he should garner more attention as an underrated signing," Moton wrote. "In 2022, Hollins had his most productive season under Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who was the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach and lead play-caller that year. He hauled in 57 passes for 690 yards and four touchdowns."
Of course, McDaniel is now back in town for his third stint as Patriots offensive coordinator, which means Hollins could be prioritized yet again.
"With Hollins' late-blooming year in Las Vegas, he could have another surprisingly productive season in an offense that needs a receiver to emerge as Drake Maye's go-to target," Moton concluded.
Let's keep in mind that Diggs is recovering from a torn ACL, and his Week 1 status is still in question. We don't know if the 31-year-old will able to stay healthy, and even if he does, his career trajectory could have been permanently altered thanks to the injury.
That could open the door for Hollins to become one of Maye's primary targets, and at 6-foot-4, he represents a perfect red zone option for the young signal-caller.
