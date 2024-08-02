New England Patriots' Full Madden 25 Player Ratings Revealed
As the beginning of the next NFL season lies right around the corner, it marks the annual release of a new Madden video game following an array of fresh player ratings revealed around the entire league.
With this year's Madden 25 drop now sitting less than two weeks away, it seems we now have an idea of how this year's edition of player grades appears. As ratings have gradually been released, the verdict has now come in for how the New England Patriots look in this season's version of the game.
Taking a step back to look at the entire roster, we see edge rusher Matthew Judon holding the top spot on the team, followed by a pair of DBs in safety Jabrill Peppers and cornerback Jonathan Jones. As for New England's third-overall pick in QB Drake Maye, he starts his career with a 74 overall.
Here's the complete list of the Patriots' official Madden 25 ratings:
Matthew Judon: 88 (ranked 2nd among LOLBs)
Jabrill Peppers: 85 (ranked 8th among free safeties)
Jonathan Jones: 85
Jahlani Tavai: 84 (ranked 8th among ROLBs)
Kyle Dugger: 84 (ranked 9th among strong safeties)
Ja’Whaun Bentley: 82
Michael Onwenu: 82 (ranked 10th among right tackles)
Rhamondre Stevenson: 81
Christian Gonzalez: 80
Hunter Henry: 80
Kendrick Bourne: 80
Christian Barmore: 78
David Andrews: 77
Deatrich Wise: 77
JuJu Smith-Schuster: 77
Sione Takitaki: 77
Antonio Gibson: 75
Cole Strange: 75
DeMario Douglas: 75
Josh Uche: 75
Marcus Jones: 75
Davon Godchaux: 74
Drake Maye: 74
K.J. Osborn: 74
Marte Mapu: 74
Bryce Baringer: 73
Joey Slye: 73
Sidy Sow: 73
Anfernee Jennings: 72
Marco Wilson: 72
Oshane Ximines: 72
Austin Hooper: 71
Chukwuma Okorafor: 71
Ja’Lynn Polk: 71
Jalen Reagor: 71
JaMycal Hasty: 71
Keion White: 71
Javon Baker: 70
Shaun Wade: 70
Tyquan Thornton: 70
Jacoby Brissett: 69
Layden Robinson: 69
Raekwon McMillan: 69
Armon Watts: 68
Caedan Wallace: 68
Chad Ryland: 68
Jaylinn Hawkins: 68
Marcellas Dial: 68
Nick Leverett: 68
Alex Austin: 67
Trysten Hill: 67
Jake Andrews: 66
Kayshon Boutte: 66
Daniel Ekuale: 65
Jaheim Bell: 65
Joshuah Bledsoe: 65
Bailey Zappe: 64
Calvin Anderson: 64
Isaiah Bolden: 64
Sam Roberts: 64
Michael Jordan: 63
Vederian Lowe: 63
Will Bradley-King: 63
Atonio Mafi: 62
Brenden Schooler: 62
Jeremiah Pharms Jr. 62
Joe Giles-Harris: 62
Joe Milton III: 62
Kawaan Baker: 62
Kevin Harris: 62
Mitchell Wilcox: 59
Christian Elliss: 58
Joe Cardona: 26
Fans will be able to get their hands on the game and this Patriots roster when Madden 25 drops later this month on August 16th
