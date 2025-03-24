Patriots Match Raiders Offer Sheet For LB
The New England Patriots have made several moves on the defensive side of the football this offseason, with the big fish signings being cornerback Carlton Davis and defensive tackle Milton Williams. Now, they are bringing back one of their breakout talents on a two-year deal.
Per Mike Reiss, the Patriots matched the offer sheet offered to restricted free agent Christian Elliss from the Las Vegas Raiders. Elliss had a terrific season in 2024, racking up 80 tackles and displaying all-around talents that benefitted the Patriots defense as a whole. Elliss ranked 19th amongst 189 linebackers in terms of pass rush grade, per PFF. He was also graded in the green defending the run and in pass coverage, as well.
Elliss joined the Patriots in 2023 after being released in early December by the Philadelphia Eagles. He joined the Eagles in 2021 as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho and is one of four Elliss brothers in the NFL. Noah Elliss has spent time on the Eagles' practice squad. Jonah Elliss plays linebacker for the Denver Broncos, and Kaden Elliss is a standout linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons. Their farther, Luther Elliss, spent 10 years in the NFL with the Detroit Lions as a defensive lineman.
