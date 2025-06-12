Patriots' Mike Vrabel Drops Telling Comments on Rookie WR
The New England Patriots used one draft pick on a wide receiver back in April, selecting Washington State product Kyle Williams. However, while Williams has certainly looked impressive, the Patriots also bagged an undrafted rookie who is making waves.
That would be former Eastern Washington star Efton Chism III.
Chism has been turning heads in New England's offseason workouts, so much so that the 23-year-old has gained significant momentum as a potential sleeper to make the 53-man roster.
Pats head coach Mike Vrabel dropped some rather telling comments on Chism at the team's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, adding even more fuel to the fire for the youngster.
“I think he’s a talented player,” Vrabel told reporters. “I think he has a certain skillset. He’s dedicated. He’s studied extremely hard. He has a good feel for what we’re asking him to do.”
The operative phrase there is "certain skillset." Chism seems like a prototypical slot receiver, which is why he has already drawn comparisons to Patriots legends such as Julian Edelman, Wes Welker and Danny Amendola, a famed playoff hero.
DeMario Douglas has been manning the slot for New England the last couple of seasons, but that could change if Chism continues to impress for the remainder of the summer.
“The biggest thing for receivers is that there’s trust from the guy that throws him the football,” Vrabel added. “When you can earn the quarterback’s trust — any one of them that we have, any one of the three — it doesn’t take you long to figure out who the quarterback trusts. It’s the ones they target. That’s a good indicator.”
Well, Drake Maye has been targeting Chism quite bit in the spent he has spent with him this offseason, so perhaps that's a very big hint that the Pats are planning on keeping Chism heading into the regular season.
Chism hauled in 120 receptions for 1,311 yards and eight touchdowns during his final collegiate campaign last year.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!