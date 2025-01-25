Patriots' Mike Vrabel Doesn't Hold Back About Drake Maye
The New England Patriots could not be more excited to have Mike Vrabel leading the way. After making the coaching change to begin the offseason, the outlook for young quarterback Drake Maye is looking brighter as well.
Maye put together a strong rookie season. He showcased legitimate superstar potential. There is a lot of work for him to do, but he is in a great position.
Speaking of the position that he is in, the hiring of Vrabel was a big step in the right direction. However, Vrabel bringing back Josh McDaniels to be the team's offensive coordinator was an even bigger positive for the quarterback heading into his second NFL season.
That being said, Vrabel recently spoke out and didn't hold back his thoughts about Maye. He is clearly a big fan of his young quarterback.
During an interview with WBZ-TV's Steve Burton, Vrabel opened up more about Maye.
"He's exciting, talented, ready to learn and ready to continue to develop. He's athletic and mobile, has the ability to make throws to all part of the field with arm talent," Vrabel said. "But every year is a new process. There will be some new terminology, and some carryover from what he's had. I know that he's ready to learn and is excited. We welcome that and want him to lead our football team."
At this point, with a new and better coaching staff in place, the only direction for Maye to go is up.
In his rookie season, Maye ended up playing in 13 games. He completed 66.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also showed off his athletic ability to the tune of 421 yards and two more touchdowns.
Heading into the 2025 NFL season, Maye will be just 23 years old. He has a top-tier work ethic, he wants to be coached, and he has the drive to be great.
Looking ahead to the future, there is no reason to think that Maye will do anything but become a star in the NFL.
Hopefully, Vrabel and McDaniels can have a very positive impact on Maye and help him take a big leap in year two. Maye has all of the physical and mental ability in the world, but he'll need to prove it on the field.
