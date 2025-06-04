Patriots' Expensive Addition Receives Compelling Ranking
The New England Patriots made a bunch of additions in free agency, but none were more costly than defensive tackle Milton Williams.
The Patriots signed the former Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl hero to a four-year, $104 million contract in March, representing the most expensive acquisition of the offseason.
William's deal immediately fell under considerable scrutiny given that he was not even a full-time starter in Philadelphia, as he never even played in 50 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps in any one individual season since entering the NFL in 2021.
However, the 26-year-old was widely viewed as the best interior defensive lineman available on the open market, and New England bagged him.
Williams will be playing alongside of Christian Barmore in the trenches, which gives the Pats one of the better duos at the position in the league.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus has zeroed in on Williams specifically, ranking him the 14th-best defensive tackle in football heading into 2025.
"Williams is coming off an impactful 2024 campaign in which his presence on the Eagles' defensive line was a catalyst for their Super Bowl run," Sikkema wrote. "His 91.7 PFF pass-rush grade last season ranked first among interior defenders, but his 41.0 PFF run-defense grade placed 181st. His pass-rushing chops got him paid this offseason, and he should continue to display that ability at a high level."
The Louisiana Tech product registered 24 tackles and five sacks during the 2024 regular season but put himself on the map in the Super Bowl, logging a pair of sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Philadelphia's blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
It remains to be seen if he can consistently produce in a full-time role, but given the amount of money he is now earning, the Patriots better hope he can.
