Patriots WR Emerging as Potential Trade Candidate
Last year, the New England Patriots' wide receiver room was absolutely dreadful, so they've made it a point to add some more pieces this offseason.
As a result of all of the new receivers now competing for roster spots, the Patriots will have to draw the line somewhere, which means some trades could be made.
Perhaps the most likely trade candidate out of New England's receiving corps is Kendrick Bourne, whose name has been floated in trade speculation since last fall.
Well, count Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine among those who still feels that Bourne could get dealt, as he listed the veteran among the Pats' top three trade pieces heading into 2025.
Here's the catch, though: the Patriots signed Bourne to a three-year extension last spring, putting him under contract through 2026. That means he has two years remaining on his deal, and they carry cap hits of $7.7 million and $7.9 million, respectively.
New England does actually have an "out" in his contract at this current point in time, so it could always just cut him if it can't find a trade partner, but there may be a team willing to surrender a Day 3 pick for the 29-year-old.
Bourne has spent the last four years with the Pats. His best campaign came in 2021, when he hauled in 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns. He has been unable to match that production since, and the torn ACL he suffered midway through 2023 is partially to blame.
Last season, the Eastern Washington product missed the first month while recovering from the injury. He ultimately played in 12 games, logging 28 catches for 305 yards and a score.
Bourne began his career with the San Francisco 49ers, where he played for four years before joining the Patriots.
