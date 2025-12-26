Patriots Reveal Milton Williams Status vs. Jets

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots will be waiting at least one more week to welcome one of their top defensive star’s back to the active roster.

Defensive tackle Milton Williams, who had been on injured-reserve since mid-November due to an ankle injury, will not be activated prior to the Pats’ Week 17 matchup with the New York Jets at MetLifeStadium, as confirmed by Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel. Per NFL regulations, Williams has been out for the past four games and was eligible to return for thie weekend’s game. The Patriots had opened his 21-day return window earlier this week and was a limited participant at practice throughout the team’s practice sessions.

Williams was originally expected to be sidelined “multiple weeks” after suffering a high ankle sprain in the opening drive of their Week 11 victory against the New York Jets. He was limited to only eight defensive snaps. Though he briefly returned to one-field action later the first half, Williams was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Williams’ absence has been a significant concern for the Patriots. In addition to being one of their most beloved players, Williams has also served as arguably their top defender since signing with the team this offseason. In 11 games this season, the 6’3” 290-pound defender has compiled 27 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, one pass breakup and eight run-stuffs. Accordingly, Williams has proven himself quite worthy of his four-year, $104 million contract — which he signed with New England during the offseason.

Still, Williams’ impact on New England defense is felt far beyond the stat sheets. Rather than reading and reacting to run or pass — as they had in previous seasons — New England’s defensive front has become unlocked to get upfield, leading to more plays behind the line of scrimmage. Williams’ presence has been a key reason for that improvement. Last season, the Pats struggled to generate early-down pressure. This season, alongside fellow defensive tackle Christian Barmore, the Pats now provide one of the top defensive line tandem’s in the NFL.

Patriots’ Run Defense has Missed Milton Williams

Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) and safety Craig Woodson (31) react after making at tackle against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Since suffering his injury in Week 11, and the Patriots' run defense has notable regressed. has been trampled by Baltimore Ravens’ All-Pro Derrick Henry (18 carries -128 yards -2 rushing touchdowns), Buffalo Bills dual-threat back James Cook (22-107-2), the New York Giants duo of Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary (22-104-1) and Cincinnati Bengals rusher Chase Brown (19-107-0) with Williams out of the lineup. Without Williams in the lineup, the Pats will have their hands full in Week 17 agasint Jets’ star rusher Breece Hall.

In Williams’ absence, third-year tackle Cory Durden aligned on the right side of the defensive edge. The 6’4” 305-pounder has played in 15 games games and has 25 total tackles, three tackles-for-loss and five run stuffs.

