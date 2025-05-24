Patriots Have Surprising Defensive Need
The New England Patriots have worked very hard to rebuild their roster this offseason, spending big bucks in free agency and also putting together a widely-acclaimed NFL Draft class.
However, the Patriots are far from a finished product, as they still need to add some pieces in order to truly reach that next level.
That may not happen this offseason, but it's certainly something to keep an eye on for the future as New England aims to collect more talent. But what is the Pats' biggest hole at this point?
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine listed the most significant needs for every team heading into 2025, and his No. 1 need for the Patriots may surprise you: edge rusher.
"Ultimately, the Patriots still need to find long-term answers at two premium positions in edge rusher and receiver," Ballentine wrote. "Harold Landry III can provide a veteran presence, but they need someone who can lead the charge."
What's puzzling about Ballentine's assertion is that he then lists edge rusher K'Lavion Chaisson — whom New England just signed in free agency — as a potential trade candidate.
Given that Chaisson is young and showed serious flashes of potential with the Las Vegas Raiders last season, you would think Ballentine would urge the Pats to keep him if he seriously feels that they need more pass rushers.
The Patriots added Landry, Chaisson and rookie Bradyn Swinson over the last couple of months, so they are certainly far stronger at the position now than they were a year ago. Could New England use some more depth there? Sure, but it seems somewhat difficult to call edge rusher the Pats biggest need when the interior of their offensive line appears to be a far greater concern.
