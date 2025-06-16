Patriots' Top Free Agent Signing Sends Bold Message
The New England Patriots were very busy in free agency this offseason, but no addition was more expensive than Milton Williams, who signed a four-year, $104 million contract with the team in March.
It represented the biggest deal that was handed out this offseason, and many are wondering if Williams — who was actually a part-time player with the Philadelphia Eagles — is worth it.
Clearly, the 26-year-old is making a concerted effort to prove himself, as he sent a bold message about what he is planning on doing in the weeks between mandatory minicamp and training camp.
"I'm ready to use some of this physicality," Williams said, via ESPN's Mike Reiss. "When training camp comes around, I'll be ready, for sure."
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Williams was originally selected by the Eagles in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Over the course of his first four professional seasons, he played in all but one game with Philadelphia, displaying some very obvious durability.
However, Williams never even played in half of the Eagles' defensive snaps in any one individual campaign, topping out at 48 percent this past season, when he logged 24 tackles and five sacks.
The Louisiana Tech product definitely showed out during the Super Bowl, posting a couple of sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during Philly's blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and that performance almost surely influenced his market.
It should be noted, though, that Williams registered an eye-opening 90.4 pass-rushing grade at Pro Football Focus in 2024, so perhaps a full-time role will bring the best out of him.
That being said, there is no doubt that there are plenty of questions surrounding the Crowley, Tx. native heading into his debut campaign in Foxborough.
