Patriots Almost Signed Bengals WR Instead of Milton Williams

Depending on how January goes for the New England Patriots, one thing will need to be studied: how this team was assembled.

The Pats reached 10 wins this week, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 26-20. The newest addition to the team's win streak was indeed a clunky one. The Pats battled back from a 10-point deficit early on but then suffered key injuries to rookie offensive lineman Will Campbell and Jared Wilson, putting fans on edge.

Oddly enough, another injury on the field involved a Bengals player who, at one point, was in the conversation about joining Drake Maye up in Foxborough this fall.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins, who suffered a concussion after a hard fall on Paycor Stadium’s turf, was once a focal point of free agency for the Patriots' front office back in the spring.

However, they turned their focus over to defensive tackle Milton Williams instead.

Rather than Tee Higgins, Milton Williams was a Key Focus for the Pats in Free Agency

Williams, who aided the Philadelphia Eagles in their 2024 Super Bowl win, came to the Patriots after being offered $3 million more a year than the Carolina Panthers, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Albert Breer.

"Mike Vrabel uses this word a lot: pivot," Breer said on Patriots Pregame Live before New England played Higgins and the Bengals on Sunday. "The Patriots' pivot in this case was not to [Chris] Godwin or to [Stefon] Diggs; it was actually to Milton Williams. And with the money that they freed up — that they would have perhaps given to Tee Higgins — they went the extra mile to go get Milton Williams."

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws the ball during the second quarter against New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Williams' success for the Patriots' defense has been immense. The Super Bowl champion D-lineman has 3.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, and 27 total stops. His main area of thriving in the field? Stopping the run, something the Pats have done well this season.

He's been key to the team ever since the Pats announced his arrival on social media.

Williams is Missed Right Now

The only issue with all of this is that Williams is on IR for the next few weeks with a high ankle sprain, and with the Patriots' injuries piling up, there’s some anxiety around just how good they’ll be over the next month.

Do they limp into the playoffs or come in strong? We shall see. Regardless, the move by Mike Vrabel and the Pats front office to throw a lot of money at Williams after last season, which saw the running back position have a renaissance in the league (thanks to Williams' former teammate Saquon Barkley), was a more brilliant move than finding another reason out of the gate.

