Did Patriots Mishandle Release of Veteran WR?
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — Have the New England Patriots forfeited their chance to experience a “Bourne Redemption” in 2025?
Had the football fates complied, the Pats and veteran receiver Kendrick Bourne might have been headed toward rebuilding what was once a productive, and mutually-beneficial relationship. Instead, Bourne’s four-year tenure with the Patriots came to an end on Wednesday, after the team granted his asking to be released.
While Bourne’s departure has largely garnered mixed reaction from Pats Nation, the lingering question that seems to unite all who maintain interest in the team surrounds the timing of such action.
In other words, why release Bourne less-than 24 hours after the NFL’s 53-man roster mandate deadline had passed?
On the surface, the answer is quite simple: New England’s efforts to trade Bourne continued beyond Tuesday’s 4:00pm deadline. Ultimately unsuccessful in their attempts, the Patriots had little choice but to acquiesce to his request.
Still, as is generally the case with most deals, there is a bit more here than originally meets the eye.
Despite missing the majority of training camp — in addition to New England’s three-game preseason slate — Bourne was surprisingly included within the team’s initial 53-man roster. However, the 30-year-old had not seen on-field action since leaving the Patriots’ in-stadium practice on Aug. 2 with an lower-leg/foot injury. Perhaps more concerning was the fact that he had yet to catch a pass from starting quarterback Drake Maye during any of his prior practices.
Considering his questionable health, as well as his presumed slide down the depth chart, all signs seemed to indicate that he and the Pats would part ways before the start of the upcoming season.
Yet, NFL Media’s Tom Pellisero reported on Wednesday that Bourne’s injury has full-healed, meaning that he will not require placement on post-deadline injured reserve. As such, any team which signs the Eastern Washington product will be able to insert him into their game plan upon arrival.
From a financial standpoint, Bourne is in the second year of a 3-year, $19.5 million contract with $5.5 million guaranteed. To their credit, the Pats had reportedly inquired as to whether the receiver would be willing to accept a salary cut — a request which he unsurprisingly denied. As a result, New England stands to gain approximately $5.3 million in salary cap savings this season from Bourne’s release, per Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan. Additionally, the Pats will only incur a dead money hit of approximately $1.56 million. . Ironically, their cap savings and dead money obligations would have been identical if Bourne were traded.
In this case, the plot thickens a bit … Did New England make a mistake by leaving even the slightest potential trade capital on the table?
Fortunately for the Patriots, it is a bit too early to tell. Ultimately, Bourne’s performance on the field will determine the nature of New England’s actions on his behalf. From joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, to his recovery from a torn ACL suffered in 2023, Bourne is well-versed in facing an uphill battle to earn a roster spot. As such, he may be sufficiently battle-tested to do so with his next team.
Throughout his four seasons in New England, Bourne has compiled 1,945 yards on 155 catches — 11 of which have gone for touchdowns. Ironically, his most productive year came in 2021 — his first with the Pats. Bourne earned career-highs with 55 receptions, 800 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
After a statistically-disappointing showing in 2022, Bourne’s 2023 season was cut short due to his aforementioned torn ACL on the first play of the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 8 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Last season, under coordinator Alex Van Pelt, he caught 28 passes for 305 yards and one scoring reception in just 12 games.
Accordingly, Bourne will now enter 2025 hoping to recapture the productivity of his inaugural campaign in New England. His technical prowess allows him to win from either alignment. Still, the Eastern Washington product has looked most comfortable in the Z-receiver role, while occasionally assisting in the slot. Bourne has also been called upon to line up at the ‘X’ at times, with a respectable level of success. Lastly, he has been known to carry the ball out of the backfield on occasion; both on the jet sweep and on designed runs.
Despite being well-versed in playing for Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Bourne was cognizant of the competition he was to face in his quest for returning to prominence in Foxborough. In addition to returning receivers. DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte and Javon Baker, the Pats have also added former All-Pro Stefon Diggs, veteran Mack Hollins, third-round draftee Kyle Williams and undrafted preseason star Efton Chism, III. As such, Bourne knew that familiarity alone would not earn him a spot on the team.
In the final analysis, both the Pats and Bourne may be best served by heading their separate ways. However, if the charismatic veteran receiver can reclaim some of his previous prowess, it may leave Pats Nation wondering whether he should have fetched at least a seventh-round selection in return for his services. On that basis, Bourne’s attempt to find redemption could continue to create questions for the Patriots in the future.
