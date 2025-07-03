Patriots' Monster Trade Proposal Lands Superstar Defender
The New England Patriots have made a whole lot of changes to their defense this offseason, splurging in free agency to bring in some of the biggest names available.
But could the Patriots actually make another blockbuster move before the start of the 2025 NFL campaign?
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski thinks it's a possibility, pitching a trade suggestion in which New England would land Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt. In the deal, the Pats would send safety Jabrill Peppers, a second-round draft pick and a third-rounder back to the Steelers.
"Because the Patriots are still in transition, they can send veteran safety Jabrill Peppers back in return," Sobleski wrote. "They're unlikely to give up a future first-rounder, though. Pittsburgh still has DeShon Elliott and Juan Thornhill along the back line, but Peppers can be used as a defensive chess piece to help offset the loss of Minkah Fitzpatrick."
Watt is currently at odds with the Steelers due to a contract dispute. The 30-year-old has one year remaining on his deal and wants an extension, but he has been unable to come to terms with Pittsburgh with training camp just around the corner.
Of course, the Steelers seem unlikely to move Watt, and they seem even more unlikely to trade him to the hated Patriots, even if the rivalry is not quite as heated as it once was.
Sobleski himself qualifies his proposal by noting that Pittsburgh would certainly prefer to ship Watt to the NFC in a potential trade and that any possible deal with New England would essentially be a salary dump for the Steelers.
Watt racked up 61 tackles, 11.5 sacks and six forced fumbles last season, making his seventh straight Pro Bowl appearance. He won the Defensive Player of the Year award back in 2021 after tying Michael Strahan's single-season record with 22.5 sacks.
