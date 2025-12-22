Where Patriots Stand in Playoffs After Week 16

The New England Patriots are officially in the postseason after a 28-24 win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16.

The team still needs to finalize where in the playoff picture they will be. With two weeks to go, there are still so many potential scenarios. Here's a look at where the AFC playoff picture stands after Week 16 action.

No. 1 - Denver Broncos (12-3)

Despite losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars at home, the Broncos are still the number one overall seed in the AFC, and they control their own destiny towards getting a home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

No. 2 - New England Patriots (12-3)

The Patriots need to win their final two games to clinch the AFC East and hope the Broncos lose to either the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day or the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 for a shot at the No. 1 seed.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye walks off the field after defeating the Baltimore Ravens. | James Lang-Imagn Images

No. 3 - Jacksonville Jaguars (11-4)

The Jags made a statement in their win against the Broncos on the road. They have won six consecutive games and look like a team that could compete for a Super Bowl in the AFC.

No. 4 - Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6)

The Steelers are one win or one Baltimore Ravens loss away from clinching the AFC North, which would likely net them the No. 4 seed in the AFC.

No. 5 - Los Angeles Chargers (11-4)

The Chargers have won four in a row and seven of their last eight after beating the Dallas Cowboys on the road. A Week 17 matchup against the Houston Texans will shake up the playoff picture as we know it.

No. 6 - Buffalo Bills (11-4)

The Bills are one game back of the Patriots in the AFC East standings. The Bills could win the tiebreaker, so It's important for the Patriots to continue winning in the final two weeks of the season.

No. 7 - Houston Texans (10-5)

The Texans are winners of 10 of their last 12 after beating the Las Vegas Raiders at home. They are currently slated to face the Patriots in the wildcard round, which would be a difficult matchup for the Pats considering they have the number one defense in the NFL.

No. 8 - Indianapolis Colts (8-6)

The Colts will be on the brink of elimination if they were to lose in Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers. However, a win would put them one game back of the final wild-card spot, which could be the position for the Patriots' opponent in the first round of the playoffs.

