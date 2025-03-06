Patriots Must Be Realistic About Superstar WR Trade
Another superstar wide receiver has become available, as Seattle Seahawks standout D.K. Metcalf has requested a trade.
Naturally, the New England Patriots have been named a potential landing spot for Metcalf, as the Patriots are absolutely starving for production at wide out.
But while New England may want to get its hands on Metcalf, the reality of the situation is that the Pats must be realistic about their chances.
Remember: Metcalf himself said in January that he didn't want to live in Foxborough. While you may think it doesn't matter, keep in mind that he has one year remaining on his deal. Would the Pats really want to surrender significant assets for a player who is going to walk after one season?
Last year, the Patriots experienced the same situation with Brandon Aiyuk. New England made a strong push for the San Francisco 49ers star, but Aiyuk squashed any chance of a trade by outright saying that he had no intention of re-upping with the Pats.
Who is to say that Metcalf wouldn't do the same thing? Actually, he probably would.
It's a shame, because Metcalf would represent a phenomenal pickup for the Patriots given that he is just 27 years old and could comprise a lethal duo with Drake Maye for years to come, but he doesn't seem all that interested.
New England has apparently already contacted the Seahawks about a potential Metcalf deal, but the chances of it actually happening seem pretty slim.
Metcalf would probably prefer to join a contender, which is why clubs like the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills would have the inside track to landing him.
The Pats could try, but this likely won't end too well for Mike Vrabel's team.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!