Report: Patriots Tried to Land Seahawks Star WR
The New England Patriots are in dire need of receiving help, and with abundant cap space heading into the offseason, they have the means to acquire one.
However, with Tee Higgins likely returning to the Cincinnati Bengals, the free-agent market is going to be rather thin on top-level wide receivers, meaning that the Patriots may need to pursue a trade.
Apparently, that is exactly what they are doing.
Corbin Smith of Emerald City Spectrum has reported that New England has engaged the Seattle Seahawks in trade discussions for star receiver D.K. Metcalf.
"According to multiple sources with knowledge of ongoing discussions, the Seahawks have spoken with the Packers, Patriots, and one unknown team extensively this week on Metcalf’s availability," Smith wrote. "The former All-Pro will be entering the final year of his current contract and carries a $31 million cap hit in 2025, which has led to suitors upping the ante trying to pry him away."
Metcalf has been rumored as a Pats trade target for quite some time, although he seemed to shoot those rumors down when he said in January that he would not want to live in Foxborough.
However, he does not have a no-trade clause, so technically, he does not have much control over where he goes.
The catch is that the 27-year-old has just one year remaining on his deal, so the Patriots would have to decide whether or not it's worth it to trade valuable assets for a player who might walk after one season.
But Metcalf might be worth the gamble, as he is definitely one of the most talented receivers in football and has a couple of Pro Bowl appearances under his belt.
This past season, the Ole Miss product caught 66 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns.
