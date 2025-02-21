Patriots Named Top Destination for DPOY Finalist
The New England Patriots can definitely stand to improve their linebacking corps this offseason, and even if it isn't one of their top priorities, it is an area that needs to be addressed.
Fortunately, the Patriots are armed with a massive amount of cap room going into free agency, so they can certainly afford to splurge on an elite player at the position.
Luckily for New England, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun will be available, and Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team feels that the Pats represent one of the best landing spots for the Defensive Player of the Year finalist.
"A leader in the middle of the defense could do this Patriots team a lot of good, and a player like Baun feels like the perfect culture fit for new head coach Mike Vrabel, who knows a thing or two about becoming a star linebacker after being overlooked as a third-round pick," Brooke wrote.
Baun is coming off of a brilliant 2024 campaign in which he racked up 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception, five forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and four passes defended. He earned a Pro Bowl selection and First-Team All-Pro honors for his efforts.
On top of that, the 28-year-old finished fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting, and he picked off Patrick Mahomes during the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Baun definitely came out of nowhere this past season, as he was not even on anyone's radar prior to his breakout year with Philadelphia.
The University of Wisconsin product was originally selected by the New Orleans Saints in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft and spent the first four years of his career with the Saints as a part-time player. He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles last offseason.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!