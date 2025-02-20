Drake Maye Hints at New Patriots Throwback Jersey
There is a lot of excitement surrounding the New England Patriots heading into the NFL offseason.
After a horrible 2024 season, feeling the excitement surrounding the franchise again is great news. Robert Kraft making the decision to fire head coach Jerod Mayo and replacing him with Mike Vrabel has instilled a new hope in the fans.
It helps that the Patriots have the most projected cap space in the NFL by far. New England will have the resources to bring in quite a few impact players throughout the offseason if they choose to do so.
Now, young franchise quarterback Drake Maye has given the Patriots' fan base even more reason to be excited.
As shared in a video by The 33rd Team, Maye has hinted that New England could be rolling out a new blue throwback jersey.
Even though uniforms have nothing to do with success on the field, fans love a good looking jersey. There are a lot of awesome throwback jersey's throughout the NFL.
What these Patriots throwbacks could look like remains to be seen.
One potential option was suggested on X.
New England has a lot of things in the works. Hopefully, the front office will be able to make some strong moves this offseason and take a big step forward on the field in 2025.
Nothing would be better than to see the Patriots get back to winning and also rocking some awesome new throwback uniforms. New England has a chance to do just that.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the offseason has in store for the Patriots. It will also be interesting to see if Maye's hints become a reality and the team ends up having a new throwback jersey to unveil for the 2025 season.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!