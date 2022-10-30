Patriots-Jets Inactives: Pats Down Three Starters

The New England Patriots are set for a Week 8 matchup with the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 30 at MetLife Stadium.

With just under an hour until the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Jets have released their lists of inactives:

Patriots Inactives :

C David Andrews

S Kyle Dugger

DT Christian Barmore

DT Sam Roberts

RB Kevin Harris

CB Shaun Wade

What it means for New England:

As David Andrews remains in concussion protocol, reserve center James Ferentz will get the starting nod on Sunday. The 33-year-old, relieved Andrews on Monday night, playing on the team’s final eight offensive snaps.

Ferentz has been with the Patriots since 2017. For the past six seasons, he has spent time on both the active roster and practice squad, having made six starts for the team during that span. He has been used sparingly in 2022, spelling rookie guard Cole Strange for eight total snaps during the Pats Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Barmore will sit for the second consecutive week, meaning that New England will have to account for his routinely absorbing the opponent’s double team. Last week against the Bears, the Pats relied on run-stuffers Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, and Carl Davis while attempting to stop the run. Deatrich Wise may see some time as a base defensive end in an effort to neutralize New York’s outside zone concepts. Reserve tackle Daniel Ekuale may also be an option as a rotational piece in the Pats defensive front.

Dugger’s loss could be most costly to the Pats, as he is one of their top dynamic defenders. With quarterback Zach Wilson showing progress in limiting turnovers and negative plays, he may look to exploit the Pats lack of ability to tightly defend Jets tight end Tyler Conklin and jet-sweep threat (and ex-Patriot) Braxton Berrios. Look for safety Jabrill Peppers to take on Dugger’s role of defensive backfield enforcer against New York’s versatile offense..

Jets Inactives :

WR Corey Davis

QB Joe Flacco

S Tony Adams

RB Zonovan Knight

CB Bryce Hall

DE Jermaine Johnson

QB Chris Streveler

What it means for New York:

With Davis officially set to sit on Sunday, rookie Garrett Wilson will likely see the majority of Zack Wilson’s passes. The 10th overall selection in the 2022 Draft leads the team with 28 catches for 314 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite his reported requests for a trade, wideout Elijah Moore will assuredly see more targets against the Patriots. Moore has caught 16 passes for 203 yards thus far in 2022. New England’s secondary will still face challenges from New York’s pair of pass-catches, even with Davis on the shelf for Sunday.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here