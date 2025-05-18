Patriots' Offense Ranked at Bottom of NFL
The New England Patriots have gone through more changes than just about any team in the NFL over the last several months. Since the new league year began, New England has been spending money and utilizing draft picks to improve their offense.
They signed veteran right tackle Morgan Moses to help protect Drake Maye, and also signed former All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs as a new No. 1 target for the young quarterback. When the draft came around, the Patriots selected LSU's Will Campbell to be Maye's blindside protector, and also added Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson and Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams on Day Two.
Despite that, there are some who don't see New England's offense as a dangerous unit. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report is one of those who need to see it on the field before he can rank New England too high, putting them at No. 26 in his NFL offensive rankings.
"The New England Patriots may have fielded the league's worst overall group of skill position performers last season, but they're ahead on points because the organization clearly found its franchise quarterback in Drake Maye after drafting him with the third overall pick last year," Sobleski writes. "From there, the Patriots did their best to build around the quarterback this offseason and did an admirable job. Four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs and third-round rookie Kyle Williams will significantly improve the team's options in the passing game."
"TreVeyon Henderson, whom the Patriots chose in the second round, should become the squad's featured back in short order. Up front, the team added veterans Morgan Moses and Garrett Bradbury to secure right tackle and center, respectively. To top everything off, the Patriots drafted Maye's personal bodyguard by selecting left tackle Will Campbell with this year's fourth overall pick. This Patriots offense has room for improvement, but it has the potential to easily surpass last season's 31st-ranked performance."
It's fair to have doubts until games are played. However, with Maye looking like a potential star and Josh McDaniels also coming back to run the offense, it's hard to see the Patriots struggling offensively.
