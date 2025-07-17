Patriots' Once-Promising Weapon Now a Depressing Afterthought
The New England Patriots are actually pretty set at tight end heading into next season, as Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper comprise a very reliable duo. The problem is that the Patriots lack any sort of depth at the position.
That brings us to Jaheim Bell, New England's 2024 seventh-round draft pick who many liked heading into his rookie campaign with the Pats.
Bell was a non-factor in Year 1, logging just two catches on three targets for 20 yards. However, thanks to his blend of size and athleticism and his decent production at both South Carolina and Florida State, there was hope that Bell could develop into a nice weapon for the Patriots.
Well, the 24-year-old didn't exactly put forth a great showing in minicamp, and now, with training camp on the horizon, Bell has become a relative afterthought in Foxborough.
Case in point, Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit did not even really mention Bell in his tight ends preview ahead of camp, instead naming undrafted free agents C.J. Dippre and Gee Scott Jr. as potential No. 3 options for the Patriots.
"After an overall quiet spring from the depth tight ends, our way-too-early 53-man roster projection kept just Henry and Hooper at the tight end position," Hines wrote. "The summer will now provide a chance for one of the UDFAs or holdovers to rise above the rest to either claim a roster spot or practice squad/game day elevation role. While Scott’s receiving upside is intriguing, former Alabama tight end C.J. Dippre may be the one to watch when the pads come on. At 6-foot-5, 256 pounds, Dippre was at his best as an in-line blocker which would complement New England’s veteran duo nicely atop the depth chart."
Not that Bell was exactly a high draft pick himself, but to fall behind a couple of undrafted rookies is obviously a bad sign for the Lake City, Fl. native.
We'll see if Bell can make a stronger impression in training camp.
