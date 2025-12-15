Patriots TE Takes Blame For Late-Game Drop

Snowy elements didn't play that much of a role in the New England Patriots' 35-31 loss to the division-rival Buffalo Bills in Week 15. It might have impacted one of the team's most sure-handed players late in the game.

On a crucial third-and-12, and the Patriots backed up on their own side of the field, quarterback Drake Maye looked toward his reliable tight end Hunter Henry. The throw sailed a tad, forcing Henry to jump up to make a play on the ball.

After Henry leapt up to grab the ball, it slipped through both of his hands. Instead of what would have been a game-altering first down, the Patriots were forced to trot out their punting unit.

Following the loss, Henry spoke to reporters about hwo he should have come down with it.

"Oh, I should've caught it," Henry said. "That's on me. I've got to be better. That's a crucial situation. I've got to make that."

A Late Drop Comes Up Big In Patriots' Heartbreaking Defeat

It was a second half filled with errors for the Patriots on both sides of the ball. The offense -- once moving effectively in the first half -- couldn't seem to muster anything as the Bills began to mount their comeback. The defense wasn't able to stop a nose bleed, and costly penalties in all three phases of the game helped Buffalo eventually put out the comeback victory.

"It was a long stretch where we were feeling good about ourselves, and it was a chance for us to respond from something, respond from being late in the season and playing meaningful football and responding from losing to a good team," quarterback Drake Maye said. "We've got to get back, get back and start some practice. And looking forward to getting another chance next Sunday.

For Henry, he caught just one pass for 18 yards on three targets. While the passing attack for the Patriots was effective early, no one player recorded five receptions. Mack Hollins was New England's leading receiver with four grabs for 41 yards.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) warms up before the start of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The tight end had been putting together a season that rivaled any of his seasons in New England thus far. Through 10 games, Henry had come down with 45 grabs for 610 yards and five touchdowns -- all team bests at his position. And while the Patriots' hunt for the division isn't officially over, it did take a major hit in the loss.

"We just got to make plays and do our jobs. That is what it is -- stay ahead of the chains," Henry said. "Offensively, I can speak on that. And just try to keep the ball and move the ball. We weren't able to do that in the second half. It's disappointing."

