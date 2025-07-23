Patriots Possible Landing Spot for Pro-Bowl WR
The New England Patriots have certainly been very busy addressing their wide receiver room this offseason, adding several pass-catchers to their stable of weapons heading into 2025.
However, even after all of the Patriots' acquisitions, there is no question that New England's receiving corps remains a big question in training camp.
As a result, some have wondered if New England could potentially pursue another option, and free-agent wide receiver Keenan Allen has been mentioned as a possible target for the Pats multiple times over the last few months.
Allen still remains unsigned in free agency, and NFL insider Jordan Schultz has delivered an update on the six-time Pro Bowler, who seems to be evaluating his options.
"Free agent WR Keenan Allen, one of the top remaining players on the market, has drawn interest from multiple teams in recent weeks," Schultz wrote on X. "My understanding is he’s been waiting for training camps to open to better assess the landscape and get a clearer picture of each team’s wide receiver situation."
Well, training camps have now started opening, so perhaps Allen is getting a little bit closer to making his decision.
Also, were the Patriots one of the "multiple teams" who have evidently expressed interest in the 32-year-old? It's very possible given New England's need for more talent at the position, even though the Pats already have a roster glut at wide out as it is.
Allen caught 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns with the Chicago Bears last season. He is most known for his 11-year stint with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he posted six 1,000-yard campaigns.
The question may be whether or not Allen would want to play for the Patriots at this stage given the fact that they may not match the veteran's timeline.
