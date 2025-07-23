Three Realistic WR Trade Targets for Patriots During Camp
The New England Patriots have definitely been hard at work trying to improve their receiving corps this offseason, but there is no question that the unit could still use some better pieces.
The Patriots did sign Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency, but Diggs is recovering from a torn ACL, and you really don't know what to expect from the rather inconsistent Hollins. The same applies to first-year receivers Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III, both of whom are rookies.
It may benefit New England to pursue a wide receiver trade before the start of the season, and there may be some rather intriguing options available for the Pats. Here are three realistic trade targets the Patriots should consider in training camp.
Olamide Zaccheaus, Chicago Bears
The Bears signed Olamide Zaccheaus to a cheap one-year deal in free agency, and then they selected Luther Burden III in the second round of the NFL Draft.
Chicago's receiving corps also includes D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze, and assuming Burden earns that No. 3 spot, Zaccheaus could find himself in some trouble.
Zaccheaus had a strong campaign with the Washington Commanders last year, catching 45 passes for 506 yards and three touchdowns as an ancillary option for Jayden Daniels. It marked the second time he crested 500 yards since entering the league in 2019.
The 28-year-old isn't the most exciting option, but he is reliable, and he would at least provide Drake Maye with a speedy, sure-handed weapon.
Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
We have already discussed this one at length, and it really makes perfect sense.
The Buccaneers drafted Jalen McMillan last year, and he impressed during his debut season, snaring 37 balls for 461 yards and eight scores. Seems like a very promising stat line for a third-round pick, right?
Well, Tampa Bay then went and selected Emeka Egbuka in Round 1 this past April, further crowding a Bucs receiver room that also features Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Trey Palmer and Ryan Miller. There is going to be an odd man out somewhere, and it might just be McMillan.
McMillan stands 6-foot-1 and possesses obvious big-play ability, so he could ultimately represent an absolute steal for the Patriots if they are able to trade for him.
Jalen Nailor, Minnesota Vikings
Jalen Nailor may very well be one of the most underrated pass-catchers in football, and it obviously has to do with the fact that he is playing in the shadow of both Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in Minnesota.
Nailor logged 28 catches for 414 yards while reaching the end zone six times in 2024. He also registered 22 first downs and was frequently targeted by then-Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold in crucial late-game situations.
So, why would Minnesota move Nailor? The 26-year-old is entering the final year of his contract, and with the Vikings having already signed Jefferson and an extension with Addison looming, it seems hard to imagine that Minnesota will be able to afford him.
Nailor could break out in the right system, and he would probably earn a significant opportunity in Foxborough. He also wouldn't cost a ton in a trade, nor would he be incredibly expensive to re-sign.
