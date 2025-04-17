Patriots Predicted to Turn Heads With First-Round Draft Pick
The New England Patriots are surely hoping that one of Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter is available when they are on the clock with the fourth overall pick of the NFL Draft, but it's looking less and less likely that either player will be there.
In the event that Hunter and Carter or both gone, the general consensus is that the Patriots will play it safe and take LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell, but Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team does not think New England will go in that direction.
Mosher predicts that the Pats will turn some heads with their first-round draft choice and thinks they will select either Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty or Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker.
"Jeanty is the consensus third-best player in this class, and many believe he is the best running back prospect to enter the league since Saquon Barkley," Mosher wrote. "While the positional value certainly isn’t there at No. 4, he is one of the best players in the class and would make New England’s offense far more dynamic."
Jeanty racked up 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground this past season, establishing himself as one of the most explosive talents in the country.
Then there is Walker who, while raw, absolutely possesses some impressive skills that could translate very well onto the professional level.
"While he is a couple of spots behind Campbell and [Armand] Membou, Walker is a do-it-all EDGE rusher who would fit well into Mike Vrabel’s defense," Mosher wrote. "He does everything at a high level, and his leadership, combined with his non-stop motor, could endear him to New England’s coaching staff."
The Patriots could definitely use a running back, and while they did sign Harold Landry and Milton Williams in free agency, they could stand to shore up their pass rush, as well.
We'll see if New England decides to make the "safe" pick with Campbell or go outside the box. That's assuming Hunter and Carter are off the board, of course.
