Patriots Pressed to Bring Back Raiders WR
The 2024 NFL trade deadline will arrive tomorrow and teams are picking up trade discussions as they try to make moves. When it comes to the New England Patriots, they're expected to sell a piece or two, but they are also open to the idea of buying talent too.
One position that they would likely target if they buy talent would be wide receiver.
Adding more weapons around rookie quarterback Drake Maye is an obvious priority. There are some players that the Patriots could choose to pursue at the wide receiver position before the deadline.
Sean T. McGuire of NESN has suggested one intriguing name that New England could consider pursuing. In fact, if they were to acquire him, it would be a reunion.
McGuire believes that Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers would be a possible target for the Patriots.
"A reunion with Meyers surely would be something Patriots fans could get behind," McGuire wrote. "Bill Belichick’s Patriots signed JuJu Smith-Schuster instead of Meyers before the 2023 campaign and it aged terribly. Smith-Schuster was cut this offseason while Meyers has had success in Las Vegas. Meyers’ contract is set to expire after 2025 and the 2-6 Raiders already traded Davante Adams."
Meyers seems like a player that could be readily available for the right price. The Raiders are nowhere close to being the playoff contender that they were hoping to be. Trading off some talent to get younger would be a move that they would likely consider.
So far this season, the 27-year-old wide receiver has been productive for Las Vegas. He has played in seven games with the Raiders, catching 39 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns. He would immediately become the No. 1 target for Maye if New England did acquire him.
During his first time around with the Patriots, he was a major impact piece. He fit well in New England and it would not be shocking to see the franchise have interest in bringing him back.
Depending on the price tag, this move would make an awful lot of sense for the Patriots.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about New England. Some of those rumors will involve trading players away, while others will be about them acquiring players. Fans should buckle up, as this trade deadline could get wild.
