Patriots HC Addresses Wild Trade Rumors
The New England Patriots were unable to pick up another win this week against the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately, they ended up falling by a final score of 20-17.
With the loss, the Patriots ended up falling to 2-7 on the season. Once again, they are headed towards a very high draft pick.
Jerod Mayo and company will need to make some major moves before next season if they want to get closer to contending. Drake Maye is the clear-cut franchise quarterback for the team and has been a massive bright spot for New England, but the roster needs more talent.
That has led to quite a few rumors that the Patriots could look to make some trades before tomorrow's NFL trade deadline.
Following the loss to the Titans, Mayo spoke out with his thoughts about the upcoming trade deadline.
“A lot of those things are silly,” he said. “It’s frustrating at times because you always want to be very transparent with the player and let them know. They hear it. When a report comes out that is absolutely 100 percent false, and you have to address it with that individual, it just takes up more time and more headspace."
Quite a few players on the New England roster are appearing in trade discussions. Among the names that have come up quite often are wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, wide receiver K.J. Osborn, cornerback Jonathan Jones, and even safety Kyle Dugger.
There are plenty of other names that have come up as trade candidates as well.
It seems very likely that the Patriots will make more moves before the deadline. They have already shipped out pass-rusher Josh Uche. More players who don't fit the big picture for New England could very well be on new teams.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding the Patriots over the next 30 hours. Fans should buckle up for what could be a very busy trade deadline.
